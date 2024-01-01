KP to become Tora bora under Gandapur tenure

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter spokesperson Akhtiarwali Khan on Thursday rejected the results of KP and alleged that KP to become Afghanistan’s Tora bora with Gandapur as CM.

It is pertinent to note that Tora Bora is linked to the battle of Tora Bora on December 3–17 2001 wherein a US-led coalition attacked the cave complex of the White Mountains at Tora Bora in Afghanistan.

He alleged that the PTI founder adopted the anti-state agenda by appointing Ali Amin Gandapur as the Chief Minister.

“If Ali Amin Gandapur becomes the CM, a situation similar to Balochistan will arise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PTI is plotting to make Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Tora-Bora,” he alleged. He said PML-N rejected the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election results.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Ali Amin Gandapur as the Chief Minister candidate of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ali Amin Gandapur, a former federal minister and member of the national and provincial assembly elected in the general elections 2024, has now been nominated as the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by his party.

Founder PTI Imran Khan said during an informal conversation with journalists during the hearing of the case in Adiala Jail that Ali Amin has been nominated for Chief Minister KP and vowed that there will be no talks with PML-N, PPP, and MQM.

Who is Ali Amin Gandapur?

Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur is a prominent Pakistani politician who served as the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan from October 5, 2018, to April 10, 2022.

Before his tenure at the federal level, Gandapur was a member of the Provincial Assembly of KP from 2013 to 2018.

During his time in the provincial assembly, he held the position of Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Revenue. (INP)