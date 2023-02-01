Legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

The sixteen death anniversary of former PPP leader and two-time Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was observed across the country with utmost sorrow and grief. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was not only the first woman Prime Minister of the Muslim world but she was the real pioneer of political struggle and democratic values in Pakistan. She was a great leader, caring mother, kind-hearted woman and accomplished politician. She championed democracy and human rights against dictatorships and terrorism and laid her life during her mission for the revival of democracy and enlightenment in our society.

She always stood for the protection of the downtrodden and marginalized classes of society, the rights of minorities, and the development and independence of Pakistani women. Historically, Shaheed Benazir kicked start her political career amid challenges from conservative religious clerics, dictatorship and rigid politicians whom majority took birth and groomed in a military farm.

She faced the unethical and indecent politics of her adversaries without losing resilience and came back with new vigour and temperament. She was an advocate of civil liberties, pluralism, social harmony, and unity among federating units in the country. Benazir’s mission was to establish a democratic system and a society based on equality and brotherhood. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto did not surrender in front of intimidation from the dictatorial regime and gallantly sacrificed her life for the restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country.

Shaheed Benazir carried forward the political legacy of her father through public service and working toward the betterment of the country. Despite serious risk to her life from her political rivals and terrorist outfits, she remained resolved to resist terrorism, extremism and intolerance in our society. In fact, she fought against terrorism and forces of evil for the development and prosperity of her countrymen. Her tragic assassination shortcut her political career but her philosophy, contribution to democracy, civil liberties, women’s rights, and governance continue to influence and inspire their followers and the general public in Pakistan and beyond in the coming years and decades.