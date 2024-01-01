LIPTON and Al-Fatah join forces: Doubling impact, elevating tea experiences

F.P. Report

LAHORE: LIPTON Teas & Infusions (LTI) is excited to announce a transformative partnership with Al-Fatah, Pakistan’s largest premium departmental store chain. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, as we work together to enhance our reach and double our business in the Pakistani tea industry.

“By joining forces with Al-Fatah, we aim to create unparalleled value for our consumers and elevate the overall tea industry experience,” said Farheen Salman, LTI President of BSPAN & GM Pakistan. “This strategic alliance will not only broaden our reach but also strengthen our position as leaders in providing premium tea offerings. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership holds for doubling our business and delivering exceptional tea experiences to a wider audience.”

Earlier this week, a virtual signing ceremony was held, bringing together the Al-Fatah team and the LIPTON Modern Trade Team. From Karachi, Farheen Salman and Farrukh Iqbal, Head of Sales, Pakistan, from LTI attended the ceremony.

Representing LTI from Lahore were Omer Farooq, GSM LHR & Hybrid Markets, Jahanzeb Aamir, National Key Accounts & Channel Lead, and Shahrukh Khan, Key Account Manager.

The Al-Fatah delegation in Lahore included Sheikh Mohammad, Owner & Director Purchase, and Syed Haider Rizvi, Procurement Head.

Established in 1941, Al-Fatah has been a trusted shopping destination for over seven decades, offering a diverse range of high-quality products. “This collaboration with LIPTON Teas & Infusions is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Sheikh Mohammad, Owner & Director Purchase, Al-Fatah. “Together, we are poised to set new standards in the tea industry, offering an unmatched selection and doubling our impact on consumers.”

As LIPTON Teas & Infusions and Al-Fatah embark on this exciting journey, the focus remains on creating value for consumers and shaping the future of the tea industry.