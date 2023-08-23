Little things matter

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday commended heroes who rescued eight trapped passengers including six schoolchildren and two adults, of a dangling cable car in Battagram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While speaking at a commemoration ceremony held at the PM Office in honour of those who participated in the Battagram rescue operation, PM Kakar categorically recognized the courage and expertise of every individual involved, who exhibited remarkable prowess in orchestrating the mission to a triumphant conclusion.

The dreadful incident of cable car in Battagram has not only pushed the Pakistani nation into halphas and panic but also attracted the attention of the global media, governments and the common public from across the globe. The scene was a replica of a terrible incident of a football team’s trap in a Thailand’s cave a few years ago. At the Battagram incident, young students faced the tragedy with courage, fought till the end and came out of the tragic incident as heroes. Local villagers not only provided food, water and moral support to entrapped students but also worked shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistani military men and rescue workers during the hours-long rescue operation at Battagram. Interestingly, the people around the world and Pakistanis living in the country and abroad were glued to their screens as Pakistan Army’s special unit and zipline experts conducted a successful rescue mission to save the people stuck inside a broken gondola for more than 15 hours after two of its cables snapped. Historically, the residents took the lead on the occasion by informing the concerned authorities about the incident, providing food, water, and giving a hope of life amid serious challenges and risks to their own lives. The entire world witnessed the scenes where the local youths endangered their lives and practically worked alongside Pakistani soldiers in safely rescuing the school boys out of those dreadful situations. It not only attracted global admiration for themselves but tremendously added to the country’s prestige at the global level.

Historically, the Pakistani nation has always excelled after every disaster, emerged victorious after each massacre, appeared as champion at the end of the challenges throughout history. Pakistani youth do not face any scarcity of talent, knowledge, capability, but unfortunately confront unique challenges of disgrace of their talent, disrespect of their knowledge and dishonor of their expertise on the hands of nepotism, corruption and bribes, that spread everywhere and lead to brain drain and talent wastage. The caretaker Prime Minister has rightly acknowledged and valued the services of Pakistani youth and other individuals who took part in that magnificent operation which would be remembered in history. Such little things merit a lot, appreciation brings great revolutions in the life of individuals as well as the nation. Acknowledgement of the achievements and appreciation of heroes build the nations and lead to greater triumphs and fruition in life of the nations.