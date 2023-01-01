Lucky Cement win Corporate Excellence Award 2023

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has won the Management Association of Pakistan’s Top Corporate Excellence Award 2023 in the Industrial Category amongst all corporate sector organizations in Pakistan.

Noman Hasan, Executive Director of Lucky Cement Limited received the award at the 38th MAP Annual Corporate Excellence Award Ceremony held at a local hotel. The Corporate Excellence Awards was instituted by MAP in 1982 with the sole aim to recognize and honor companies showing outstanding performance and demonstrating progress and enlightened management practices.

Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO Lucky Cement Limited, said “It is with great pride that we accept this award. We are extremely grateful to all our employees and stakeholders for helping us achieve repeated success over the years.” He further added, “We are committed to fostering growth and sustainable business practices as we strive to reach new heights. Our top priority remains meeting the needs of our stakeholders, while always keeping in mind the larger objective of advancing Pakistan’s economic growth.” Lucky Cement received the award based on having the best corporate practices and governance in the Industrial sector.

The primary criteria for this award emanates from best Corporate and Management practices reflected by Leadership, Corporate Governance, Customer and Market Focus, HR, Strategic Planning and Communication, Social Responsibility, Risk Management, IT Infrastructure, Service Delivery and Security.

Lucky Cement Limited (LCL) is the flagship company of the Yunus Brothers Group, which has a solid history of exceptional growth performance since its inception in 1993. LCL is one of the largest producers and leading exporters of quality cement in Pakistan, with a production capacity of 15.3 million tons per annum. The Company is listed on the Pakistan stock exchange. Lucky Cement Limited is having global presence in cement sector by venturing into Iraq and the DR Congo. The Company has diversified into various industries.

This includes LCI Pakistan Limited, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (formerly KIA Lucky Motors), and mobile manufacturing in partnership with Samsung Gulf Electronic Co. The company has also ventured into power generation through Lucky Electric Power Company Limited. Lucky Cement Limited is an ISO 9001:2008, 14001:2004, 45001:2018 and 27001:2013 certified company and possesses many other international certifications including Sri Lankan Standard Institute, Standards Organization of Nigeria, Kenya Bureau of Standards and South African Bureau of Standards.