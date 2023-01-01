Madhuri shows her killer moves at Beyonce’s live performance in California

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: Bollywood dancing queen Madhuri Dixit showed her killer moves at the ‘Queen’ Beyonce’s Renaissance concert in the United States.

The dancing queen of Indian cinema was attending the concert with her husband Shriram Nene.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared her photos and a video of dance from the live show.

“Who runs the world? Girls.” Queen Bey was a highlight of our trip”, Madhuri captioned her post.

“Thanks Beyonce for sharing your magic with us,” the Bollywood queen added.

In one of the pictures, Madhuri was seen with her husband Dr Shriram Nene.

In the video clip, the queen of Bollywood was dancing with her friend during the live performance of American singer Beyonce at a stadium in California.

The concert was also attended by Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, her husband Prince Harry and other US celebrities.