Courtesy: Container News

EUROPE: Maersk will launch a new weekly service connecting the Middle East with Europe in mid-February. The new service, called ME8, will sail via the Cape of Good Hope and its rotation will be as follows:

Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates – Doha, Qatar – Dammam, Saudi Arabia – Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia – Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Duqm, Oman – Salalah, Oman – Port Tangier, Morocco – Port Said, Egypt – Barcelona, Spain – Port Tangier, Morocco – Algeciras, Spain – Salalah, Oman.

The first expected westbound sailing will be the San Clemente voyage 407W, departing Doha on 14 February and the first expected eastbound sailing will be the Constantinos P II voyage 407E, departing Port Said on 17 February 2024.

The Danish ocean carrier said this new service will allow for more connectivity and flexibility for its customers’ supply chain, offerring solutions for cargo going from the Persian Gulf to the West Mediterranean and East Mediterranean, and vice versa.

Additionally, the ME8 service offers more coverage between the West and East Mediterranean, while Port Tangier and Port Said serve as transshipment hubs in Europe and Salalah and Jebel Ali serve as transshipment hubs in the Middle East.