Malaria fever intensified in Mardan

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Malaria fever intensified in Sarkhabi, a remote village council of Tehsil Rustam, hundreds of people, including school children, has been affected. Officials of Malaria Control Program started free treatment of positive cases by organizing timely screening and medical camps according to the details, Village Council Sarkhabi Chairman Laeeq Zaman and VC Secretary Ajmal Khan pointed out that malaria is common on social media.

The local journalist reported the malaria related post to Arif Khan, Coordinator of Malaria Control Program in Mardan District on which Deputy Commissioner Mardan and DHO Mardan took action and appointed a team for inquiry.

During the screening, 22 cases out of 34 came out positive after which the officials of Malaria Control Program with the support of Indus Hospital and Health Network and Frontier Primary Health Care at two different places of Village Council Sarkhabi in the presence of Secretary of Village Council Sarkhabi Ajmal Khan, District Coordinator of Malaria Control Program Arif Jan, Supervisor Mansoor Ahmed DHO Office Mardan and Hazrat Hussain Monitoring Officer Indus Hospital and Health Network examined the patients in the camp in which a total of 267 patients, including school children, were examined, in which 104 cases were found to be positive, medicines were distributed and the course for complete treatment was started, Malaria Control Program Coordinator Arif Jan told media representatives that the entire district Free malaria diagnosis and treatment facilities are available in 40 private health clinics including all government hospitals.