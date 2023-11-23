Malaysia’s Batik Airline opening new travel corridor to Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Malaysia’s Batik Air has commenced direct flight operations to Karachi, marking a new era of enhanced connectivity between Pakistan and Malaysia. The inaugural flight, scheduled to arrive from Kuala Lumpur at 7:30 PM on Saturday, will be greeted with a ceremonial water salute, symbolizing the warm welcome extended to the airline and its passengers.

To mark this momentous occasion, the Malaysian Consul General and civil aviation officials will be present at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to personally welcome the passengers aboard Batik Air’s first flight. This gesture underscores the importance of this new route in fostering bilateral ties and facilitating travel between the two nations.

Batik Air, a private airline with a growing regional presence, will operate three weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur and Karachi, utilizing Airbus 320 aircraft to cater to passenger demand. Commencing these flights is expected to bring about several benefits, including increased travel convenience for passengers, promotion of tourism, and a boost in foreign exchange earnings for Pakistan.

The arrival of Batik Air in Karachi marks a new chapter in the city’s aviation landscape, opening up new avenues for business, leisure, and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Malaysia. With its commitment to providing exceptional service and competitive fares, Batik Air is poised to become a preferred choice for travelers seeking a seamless and enjoyable travel experience.