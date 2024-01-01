Malicious anti-state propaganda

The fabricated and malicious propaganda related to the army deployment on election duty has been exposed. According to the reports, some malefactor political elements are misguiding their supporters for political gains, while referring the security troops deployed for election duty, the recorded videos of riots, and anti-army propaganda are being posted on social media to effect anti-state propaganda. Various anonymous propaganda accounts have been spreading lies, disinformation, and rumors, to create chaos, agitation, and instability in the country since Election Day. As said, absconder YouTubers, sitting outside abroad are leading this anti-Pakistan disinformation campaign.

An offensive online battle began against the state institutions including the ECP, the Pakistan Army, and the caretaker government before the nationwide polls, and this heinous business continued on social media, certain Whatsapp groups, and individuals’ YouTube channels of misguided political workers and so-called media men. This nefarious campaign is less political than a deliberate defamation campaign against the Armed Forces of Pakistan. The Pakistan Army troops’ deployment on election duty is being portrayed in a negative sense linking with alleged rigging and manipulation of electoral results in the constituencies where a specific political party or its back candidates faced defeat in the recent election.

Although Pakistan’s constitution categorically protects civil liberties, freedom of expression, and the right to peaceful assembly of its citizens but such blatant anti-state propaganda and defamation campaigns do not come under the fundamental rights of the citizens but constitute a serious crime and treason against the nation and the state. Previously, the FIA Director of Cybercrimes reached out media and made tall claims about the FIA’s achievements particularly claiming the FIA’s success against anti-state elements on social media. Days after that claim, a fresh wave of vicious online subversion unhindered spreading nefarious propaganda against the state. Multiple laws govern social media and regulate online traffic, hence strict legal action needs to be taken against those who are involved in this malicious anti-state crusade, so no political pandit, any criminal or crook ever dare to target Pakistan and its institutions any time in the future.