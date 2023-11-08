Masood lauds Pakistani US community’s social activities



F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said that welfare activities of the Pakistani American community play a key role in highlighting the real identity of the country and strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

Talking to Pakistani social figure of Houston, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, he said Pakistani community in US is not only playing an important role in strengthening Pakistan-US relations, but is also contributing to development process of Pakistan.

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh is the President of Karachi Houston Sister City Association and has been active in philanthropic activities for many years.

While briefing the Ambassador regarding welfare activities, he said that he collected one million dollars for the flood victims of Pakistan with help of 40 other organizations including Helping Hand, Alliance for Disaster Relief and as a result 65,000 flood victims were provided relief in different shapes.

Masood Khan appreciated his efforts regarding charity activities and said Pakistani community living in US stands with brothers and sisters of the country in every difficult time.