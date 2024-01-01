Matthew Not Aware Of “TTP Resurgence” Report By US State Dept 

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: The US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that was not aware of the report which the U.S. State Department has sent to SIGAR (Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction), which states that “Taliban takeover fuels TTP resurgence” in neighboring Pakistan.



When asked by The Frontier Post to comment on this report, Matthew Miller said that he has not seen the report so therefore he can not comment on it.

To another question by The Frontier Post that whether the U.S. is aware that it was China that provided the Taliban with weapons especially the Chinese made AK 47 while the U.S. was in Afghanistan; Matthew Miller said that he was not in the government at that time therefore he can not comment on this question.

It is important to mention here that in recent months TTP has conducted several attacks in different parts of Pakistan killing hundreds of uniformed men of Pakistan. These terrorist activities continues to deteriorate Pakistan’s relations with the self recognized government of Taliban in Afghanistan. It is important to mention here that China is the only country which has allowed the Taliban Ambassador to work and operate their embassy in Beijing.

It is important to mention here that President Joe Biden has been accused several times by his staunch opponent former President Donald Trump that he (Biden) has taken a soft stance on China despite knowing that China has been involved in several hostile actions against the United States. Former President Donald Trump has also mocked President Joe Biden several times for his forgetfulness due to dementia.

Former President Donald Trump is leading in the primary elections from the Republican Party and is expected to face President Joe Biden in upcoming elections in America.