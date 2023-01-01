Maulana Fazal refuses govt’s proposal to change PDM protest venue

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman refused the proposal of his government to change the venue of the sit-in from the Supreme Court of Pakistan to D-Chowk in Islamabad.

As per details, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah met Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday, to request that the PDM not hold a protest outside the Supreme Court. The meeting took place amidst the current political unrest in Pakistan and the PDM’s planned protest outside the Supreme Court. Ishaq Dar and Rana Sanaullah urged Maulana Fazlur Rehman to reconsider the protest location and hold protest at D-chowk.

The decision to hold the sit-in was made during a meeting attended by the heads of PDM parties, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who participated via video link from London. However, in a surprising turn of events, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and urged him to reconsider staging the sit-in outside the top court. The government’s request was made in an effort to prevent further tension and unrest in the country.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the government had suggested that the PDM hold their protest at D-Chowk instead. He emphasized that the country had already experienced a recent law and order crisis, referring to the violent protests that erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9 by the Rangers, acting on a warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust case.

PPP decides to participate in PDM’s sit-in outside SC: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s sit-in scheduled to be held outside Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday. Addressing a news conference Sunday, the PPP leaders Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Faisal Karim Kundi said that Supreme Court of Pakistan has refused to constitute a full court for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections that’s why PPP will participate in the protest outside Supreme Court. Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the nation needs a judiciary that makes a decision irrespective of their personal likes and dislikes, and who can work for the supremacy of law and constitution.

He maintained that when the PTI chairman Imran Khan was summoned before the court on May 11, he was an accused at that time. On what basis the Chief Justice declared Imran Khan’s arrest illegal?

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the Party’s leadership, parliamentarians and workers would participate in a sit-in organized by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on May 15. Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim said that today, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Supreme Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had signed the Charter of Democracy (CoD) aiming to end political victimization and work for the progress, prosperity and development of the country.