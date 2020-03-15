MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 15: Kyah Simon of Melbourne City scores her team's second goal during the W-League Semi Final match between Melbourne City and the Western Sydney Wanderers at ABD Stadium on March 15, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE: Kyah Simon of Melbourne City scores her team’s second goal during the W-League Semi Final match between Melbourne City and the Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Frontier Post / March 15, 2020
Posted in