Military courts against the constitution: Aitzaz Ahsan

Renowned lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan has said that today he has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the establishment of military courts on his behalf. He said, “My position is that the establishment of military courts is against the constitution.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader and senior lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Aitzaz Hassan said while talking to the media in the Supreme Court premises that they believe that military courts cannot be set up under the Constitution of Pakistan, the final decision in this regard was made in 1999, the court ruled that the military courts have no authority to prosecute civilians.

Courtesy: Minute Mirror