Military identifies Marines killed in California helicopter crash

CALIFORNIA: The U.S. military on Friday identified the Marines who were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California this week.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (3rd MAW), which the Marines were assigned to, said the service members were each part of the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361 and Marine Aircraft Group 16 under 3rd MAW.

All five Marines, who died while piloting a CH-53 Super Stallion from Nevada to California, were based out of San Diego’s Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, and Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Ariz., both of whom were helicopter crew chiefs, were among the deceased.

The other three were helicopter pilots: Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho; Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, N.H.; and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Mich.

The Marines went missing in the early morning hours of Wednesday after their helicopter was reported overdue.

Emergency personnel from San Diego County and the state of California, along with 3rd MAW, conducted an exhaustive search for the Marines but were only able to locate the downed helicopter. A recovery effort is still underway.

Courtesy: thehill