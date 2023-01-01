Millions of COVID-19 survivors in US still suffer loss of smell: Study

by The Frontier Post

ISTANBUL (AA) : In a recent study published in The Laryngoscope journal, it has been found that more than 20 million Americans who have contracted COVID-19 experienced a prolonged loss of their sense of smell and taste, with at least 25% of them unable to regain these vital senses fully.

The research, which involved surveying approximately 29,700 adults, demonstrated a clear correlation between the severity of COVID-19 cases and the occurrence of olfactory and gustatory dysfunction.

The study drew on data from the National Health Interview Survey of 2021, revealing that nearly 60% of participants who had battled COVID-19 reported a loss of smell, while approximately 58% experienced a loss of taste.

Alarming findings emerged as the study indicated that a significant portion of those affected struggled to recover their senses fully. Out of the participants, 24% only showed partial recovery, and over 3% did not experience any improvement in their ability to perceive smells.

Regarding the sense of taste, the study unveiled that 20% of individuals affected by the virus had partially regained their ability to taste, while more than 2% continued to face challenges in experiencing any taste sensation.

Dr. Neil Bhattacharyya, one of the study’s co-authors, emphasized the concerning aspect of these long-term sensory impairments. He remarked: “When individuals experience COVID-related loss of smell, it is commonly assumed that most will eventually regain this sense. However, our findings indicate that many individuals do not recover from this loss.”

