Minister mourns loss of Rehmat Shah Afridi

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakkhel, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, expresses profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the passing of the esteemed Rehmat Shah Afridi.

A trailblazer in English journalism within the frontier region of Pakistan, Afridi’s departure has created an irreplaceable void in the media landscape. As the founder Editor-in-Chief of The Frontier Post, his enduring legacy and significant contributions to media in the region will be remembered with deep respect.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakkhel stated, “Rehmat Shah Afridi’s impact on English journalism in the frontier region has been monumental. His vision and dedication as the founder Editor-in-Chief of The Frontier Post have left an indelible mark on the industry.”

The thoughts and prayers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister are with Afridi’s family, particularly his four sons — Mahmood Ullah Afridi, Jalil Afridi, Bilal Afridi and Ahmad Shah Afridi — during this difficult time. The Minister extends his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, wishing them strength and solace. May the soul of Rehmat Shah Afridi rest in eternal peace.