Ministry announces commencement of talks

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Afghanistan announced the commencement of trilateral talks in Kabul between delegations from Taliban officials, the Republic of Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In a message posted on its social media platform X on Friday, the ministry stated that the trilateral talks between Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan have begun.

Further details about the start of these talks have not been provided yet.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Afghanistan also announced the visit of trade delegations from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to Kabul to facilitate and enhance transit, trade, and mutual investments.

Additionally, “strengthening and expanding bilateral relations, holding the Afghan-Kazakh exhibition, and a trade communication conference” have been stated as the objectives of this visit.

The Kazakh delegation, led by Serik Zhalmaganarin, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, and the Turkmen trade delegation arrived in Kabul last Wednesday and Thursday of the past week for discussions with Taliban officials in Afghanistan.

Amidst a dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, reports indicate that over 20 million people in the country urgently require aid. The situation is dire, with widespread poverty, food insecurity, and lack of access to basic necessities plaguing the Afghan population.

Adding to the severity of the crisis is the mass deportation of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries such as Turkey, Pakistan, and Iran. These deportations have intensified the humanitarian emergency in Afghanistan, overwhelming already strained resources and infrastructure.

Furthermore, amid the dire circumstances, Afghan women face additional challenges as restrictions on their employment further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. With limited opportunities for women to contribute to the workforce, families struggle to meet their basic needs, deepening the severity of the crisis nationwide.