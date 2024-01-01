MMC converted into profit-driven center

Anees Takar

MARDAN: Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) and Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) previously government-owned structures MTI, have now become hubs for private businesses. The administration has leased out the premises of latrine. The admins leased out parking and canteen services already.

Dr. Amjad the hospital registrar explained that they have outsourced the management of latrine out of patient wards, leaving it up to the contractors to decide the charges for their use. This move has raised concerns among patients and their families who now have to pay hefty amounts for basic facilities.

According to reports, patients at the Mardan Medical Complex and Bacha Khan Medical College face numerous challenges due to the lack of basic amenities and patients still struggle to access essential services. Moreover under the pretext of canteen facilities vulnerable and helpless patients and their families are being exploited.

Now the patients who accompany their loved ones will have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 20 to fulfill their basic needs. When contacted, Dr. Amjad clarified that they have outsourced these services and are no longer responsible for setting charges. One patient, 60-year-old Ikramullah, who has been accompanying his daughter at the medical ward, lamented the exorbitant fees they have to pay for latrine usage. He highlighted the dire situation at the hospital where even syringes are unavailable, rendering the government hospital merely a name.

Ikram Ullah appealed to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to intervene and improve conditions at the hospital for the convenience of the public. PRO Ziaullah stated that there are no charges for using the latrine within the wards as they are provided as a free service. He further explained that only a few points within the hospital premises the ltrine have charges as they are now managed by private contractors.