MNA Mohsin Dawar arrested, remanded in CTD custody for eight days

F.P. Report

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar was arrested from North Waziristan tribal district and presented before an anti-terrorism court on Thursday.

The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader was presented in the ATC in Bannu where he was remanded into the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police for eight days.

“Accused is remanded to police for eight (08) days subject to pre and post medical checkup. Accused be re-produced before the court on dated 07/06/2019 (June 7),” read an order handed down by ATC Special Judge Babar Ali Khan.

Mohsin Dawar’s lawyer said the MNA had voluntarily surrendered himself into the custody of law enforcement personnel following a decision by a tribal Jirga.

The PTM leader was at large following an attack on a security check post in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning. The MNA, along with eight others, was nominated in the FIR of the attack. Three people were killed and five soldiers injured in the clash between security forces and PTM protesters.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group led by Mohsin Javed and Ali Wazir, assaulted Kharqamar check post, Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning.

“They wanted to exert pressure for the release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day. Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post,” said the Pakistan Army’s media wing.

ISPR said five soldiers were injured due to the firing of the group.

It further said that three individuals who attacked the check post lost their lives while the ten injured were evacuated to the Army hospital for treatment.

MNA Ali Wazir was arrested along with eight others.

On Monday, an anti-terrorism court granted an eight-day physical remand of MNA Ali Wazir to the Counter Terrorism Department officials.