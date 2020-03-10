Modi’s extremist policies threat to South Asia: AJK PM

F.P. Report

KOTLI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said Modi’s extremist and racist policies are a perpetual security threat to South Asia.

Addressing oath taking ceremony of District Bar Kotli here on Monday, he said resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue through peaceful means is inevitable for lasting peace in the region.

The Prime Minister appealed international community to stop India from changing demography of the Occupied Kashmir.

He said Indian troops are committing war crimes in the occupied territory and added India will never be able to suppress passion of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination.

Raja Farooq Haider asked lawyers to become voice for the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and highlight the plight of Kashmiris at all available forums.

“Through 13th Amendment which empowered the AJK Legislative Assembly, I have achieved the purpose of my life. Our government not only enhanced the strength of the judges in apex judiciary but also appointed the permanent judges in High and Supreme Courts”, Haider added.

Earlier, Prime Minister administered oath to the newly elected body of the District Bar Kotli and announced a grant of Rs. 10 lakh for the Bar.

Meanwhile, presiding over district development review meeting, he directed concerned quarters to take special initiative for the welfare of the Line of Control constituencies and provide ambulances to the health units.

The Prime Minister also directed the concerned quarters to step up work on the ongoing schemes and accomplish projects under PM Community Infrastructure Development Program by June this year.

Raja Farooq Haider said population wise, Kotli is the biggest district of the state and added that sufficient funds would be provided for the further development and beautification of the district.

The Prime Minister while directing the up-gradation of sewerage and water supply system in the city said that all requisite funds would be provided to the Municipal Corporation and Kotli Development Authority for the cleanliness and proper sanitation system in the city. Cabinet Members and Secretaries of the relevant departments attended the meeting.