Momina Iqbal struggling with mental health issues kindles grief across social media

LAHORE: Pakistani television actress Momina Iqbal has lately posted a very triggering video over her Instagram handle during which the showbiz figure can be seen indulging in some very saddening actions.

In the caption of her latest social media post, Momina revealed that she has been going through a very strenuous time since the past year however the media personality has expressed gratitude for having some very supportive people in her life who helped her survive the difficulties she has been facing since a considerable period of time.

Here is the caption of Momina Iqbal’s latest Instagram post: “I faced so many challenges this past year, but I was blessed to have some pretty amazing people who stood right by my side through it all. You know who you are. All I can say is Thankyou from the bottom of my heart. I am extremely grateful. Allhamdulliah. I love you all. My whole world

and my kiddo's @muneebali.huroof @sohaibsadaqat @ibrayeen @muzammilgarewal and you @masuma_mohsin_makeup_artist."

It is no secret that the current era we all are living in might prove to be quite demanding for many, with the never-ending advancements which have been making an appearance with an appalling consistency and the mighty fast pace that is expected of everyone to follow has given rise to a lot of people committing suicide across the globe while the steep rise in people struggling with mental health issues is super evident yet distressing as well.

During the span of the latest video that Momina Iqbal has posted, the media personality can be seen offering troubled facial expressions while some ladies surround her, tending to her needs.

Previously, Pakistani actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak also posted a very disheartening note shedding light on her desire to die due to how upset she has been feeling lately.