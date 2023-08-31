Monkeypox symptoms found in 3 Pakistani passengers

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Three passengers who arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Libya have shown signs of possible monkeypox disease, on Friday.

Sindh DG Health informed that all three passengers were Pakistanis and they were quarantined after reaching Karachi airport.

On Thursday, the Sindh health department’s surveillance team identified three passengers coming from Libya who showed symptoms of monkeypox.

According to Sindh DG Health, the Karachi Airport Surveillance Team of the Health Department identified three passengers who came from Libya on 31 August 2023, aged between 30 and 45. They were found to have symptoms of monkeypox.

The DG Health said the three passengers possibly infected with the virus were Pakistani citizens, who were quarantined at the Infectious Diseases Hospital of the Sindh Health Department for further examination.

It should be noted that this year there was a patient who returned from Saudi Arabia in the first week of May. He was suffering from the infectious disease. He was recovered from monkeypox and sent home after treatment.