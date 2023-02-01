Mooney 91* helps Perth Scorchers brush aside Sydney Sixers challenge

Monitoring Desk

SYDNEY: Ellyse Perry was left cursing her decision to take a sneaky single as Sydney Sixers crashed to a 61-run WBBL loss to the Perth Scorchers at North Sydney Oval.

Prolific Scorchers opener Beth Mooney scored an unbeaten 91 off 57 balls in Thursday’s clash to lift her team to a formidable 189 for 6.

Perry snared 2 for 26 with the ball, took two catches in the field and pulled off a direct-hit run out. She then made a strong start with the bat, cracking five fours and two sixes to get Sixers’ run-chase off to a positive start.

But her decision to take a quick single after playing a shot to mid-off proved disastrous, with Piepa Cleary gathering the ball on the run and throwing down the stumps in the same action to find Perry metres short of her crease.

The result lifted Scorchers (8-3) two points clear on top of the ladder, while Sixers (5-6) are fifth and face a battle to make the finals with just three matches remaining.

Perry sent the dangerous Sophie Devine packing for 12 with a run out as Scorchers stumbled to 24 for 2 early in their innings. But it was the Mooney show from that point on as the 29-year-old thumped nine fours and four sixes to dismantle the Sixers’ attack. Mooney has now scored 509 runs this season to lead the race for the Golden Bat.

“I’m happy with how I’m going, but it only counts if we get to those finals,” Mooney told Fox Cricket after the match. “Hopefully we keep on a roll and humming along nicely. It was an all-round Scorchers performance today. I thought our bowlers did an amazing job.” Erin Burns provided the highlight of the match when she dived at full length while running at pace to take a spectacular catch to dismiss Amy Jones for 28.