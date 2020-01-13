MQM-P will not be part of any plot to topple PTI led govt: Khawaja Izhar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan clarified on Monday his party will never topple the PTI government by pulling out of the ruling coalition.

Speaking during morning programme in local channel, he said the party is not disillusioned as it has just quit the federal cabinet, not the coalition.

The MQM-P leader said they were given one ministry in the cabinet, which they returned.

He said the MQM-P is no more part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet as it has given up the ministry.

Khawaja Izharul Hassan said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to send the government packing.

“We have said it before that we don’t want to pave the way for toppling the PTI government and nor intend to do so in future,” he maintained.

The MQM-P stands by the federal government and is not part of any plan to topple the government, he said.

Meanwhile, the MQM-P has reportedly excused itself from attending a meeting of Karachi Bahali Committee.

The decision comes after MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced to resign as Federal Minister for Information and Technology.

The meeting of Karachi Bahali Committee is scheduled to be held at 10:00am today (Monday) at the Governor House. Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar will preside over the meeting.