F.P. Report

Karachi: Muhammad Shabbir won the title of 13th CJCSC Open Golf Championship. The closing and prize distribution ceremony of Championship was held at Karachi Golf Club (KGC). Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

While speaking at the ceremony, President Services Sports Control Board, Rear Admiral Abdul Basit commended untiring efforts of KGC staff and organizers for seamless conduct of championship and congratulated the winners for their remarkable success. He lauded the high standards of game that provided exciting and quality entertainment to the participants. Rear Admiral Abdul Basit also appreciated sponsors in supporting game of golf and conduct of the championship.

The four day long Golf championship held from 09 to 12 Dec 23 organized by Joint Staff HQs in collaboration with Pakistan Navy, has become a quintessential event in golfing circles. Categories included 72 holes for professionals, 36 holes each for senior & junior professionals, 54 holes for amateurs & ladies and 18 holes for juniors category. Event maintained the legacy of highest prize money golf event nationally wherein; more than 400 enthusiast golfers participated from across the country.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests from civil and military organizations including officers, organisers, sponsors, golfers and media fraternity.