Murtaza asks Naeem to sit together for development of Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday asked Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman to sit together for the development of Karachi so that the problems of the people could be resolved.

He said this while addressing the ceremony organized on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of Allama Iqbal Park in Federal B. Area Block 14 on Monday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that like Jahangir Park in Saddar-Karachi, Allama Iqbal Park is being constructed in District Central at a cost of Rs 250 million, it is a beautiful gift from Pakistan Peoples Party to the people of District Central.

Allama Iqbal Park will be completed in a period of three months and the project has three components, the park will be built on two acres and a football and a cricket ground will be built on three acres under Karachi Mega Projects, he said.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the People’s Party believes only in public service instead of power, they want to share love and connect hearts among people, Pakistan People’s Party will continue its journey of development in every street of Karachi.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, PPP Central District President Masroor Ahsan, General Secretary Dil Muhammad Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem and other officers and elected representatives were also present.

He said realizing the hardships of the people, our promises will not be the same as others. The promise of the People’s Party is that each one of our workers will be seen serving the city including council and town members.

He said that in addition to the hundred park project in District Central, they are also working on roads and drains. Citizens are requested to avoid throwing garbage and waste in the drains. At this time work on 40 to 42 drains is in progress in Karachi. He said that the drains are being cleaned, but everyone has to make a policy to remove the shops and other constructions above the drains. A detailed program has been made for immediate removal of offails on Eid-ul-Azha. Citizens should register their complaints on 1128, the work of lifting the offal and waste will continue for five days on Eid-ul-Azha, he said. (APP)