Mushaal Mullick calls for early settlement of Kashmir dispute

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has called for resolving the Kashmir dispute at the earliest as situation in the occupied territory has reached crucial point.

She was addressing a news conference in Islamabad today alongside Hurriyat leaders Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter.

The Special Assistant said the Hurriyat leadership in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is facing fabricated charges under draconian laws. She said India is trying its best to execute Hurriyat leaders and then build some farcical narrative on it ahead of general elections.

She said under the Modi regime’s policy of changing demography of the territory, almost 50 lakh domiciles have been issued to RSS and Hindutva supporters so far.

Mushaal Mullick said the purpose of this policy is to secure a bogus voter turnout in the elections planned for September this year in the territory as Kashmiri people always boycott these puppet elections.

She said the Kashmiri people stand resolute in front of a one million army of India but there is need to highlight their cause and especially their genocide in the hands of Indian forces at this Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow.

She demanded that a Commission of Inquiry be made to probe India’s violations in the IIOJK and the territory be made accessible to international observers so that ground realities can be brought before the world.