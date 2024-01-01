Muslim world must take lead in encouraging a more moderate approach by the Taliban

Dr. Azeem Ibrahim

For decades, the plight of women in Afghanistan has served as a poignant symbol of the country’s tumultuous political landscape.

Despite efforts to encourage the Taliban to adopt more moderate behavior and become more inclusive, the stark reality is that it continues to be the case that women in the country are targeted, denied basic rights, and subjected to systemic discrimination.

As Afghanistan grapples with poverty and instability, the draconian policies of the Taliban have only exacerbated the suffering of the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

The relentless Taliban assault on women’s rights is a grim reminder of the group’s regressive ideology. Despite pledges of moderation, they persistently deny women the rights to education and employment, effectively relegating them to the status of second-class citizens in their own country.

Shockingly, Afghanistan is the only nation in which girls are prohibited from attending school beyond the age of 11, plunging countless young women into a cycle of ignorance and oppression.

It is crucial to recognize that the Taliban’s draconian measures are not rooted in Islamic law but rather stem from entrenched cultural biases. As Salam Al-Marayati, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council, rightly notes, the Taliban’s policies represent a distortion of Islamic teachings that serve as a pretext for the perpetuation of gender apartheid. This distinction is pivotal in understanding that the Taliban’s agenda is not purely religious but rather a product of patriarchal Pashtun culture.

Attempts to encourage a more moderate approach by the Taliban and advocate for women’s rights have yielded limited results, highlighting the futility of traditional diplomatic approaches. Despite international pressure, the Taliban have demonstrated a steadfast refusal to compromise on issues pertaining to women’s rights, leaving little room for meaningful dialogue or progress. Western nations, in particular, have found themselves at an impasse, torn between their principles and pragmatic considerations.

The challenge is compounded by the geopolitical reality that Afghanistan’s neighbors have largely accepted the ascendancy of the Taliban and are engaging with them on pragmatic terms. While Western powers remain steadfast in their demands for inclusivity and respect for human rights, the group’s grip on power remains unyielding. This stark contrast underscores the political impossibility of offering concessions or olive branches to a regime that remains so deeply entrenched in its ideology.

In light of these challenges, the adoption of a more transactional approach toward engagement with the Taliban is imperative. Rather than pursuing lofty ideals of political inclusivity, Western policymakers must prioritize pragmatic solutions that address specific issues incrementally. This necessitates a departure from grandiose demands for wholesale change to instead focus on tangible, achievable goals that benefit Afghan civilians.

It is also increasingly evident that the Muslim world must take the lead in advocating for change within the Taliban regime. With their deep cultural and religious ties to Afghanistan, Islamic nations have a unique opportunity to influence the Taliban and encourage them to modify their policies on female education.

One effective strategy would be to offer scholarships for Afghan women to study in Islamic countries, thereby providing them with access to Islamic education and empowering them to become agents of change within their society.

Since the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in 2021, several Muslim-majority countries and organizations have attempted to persuade the Taliban to moderate their policies, particularly on the issues of women’s rights and inclusivity.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation in particular has taken an active stance, sending delegations of Islamic scholars to Afghanistan to urge the Taliban to lift the bans on the education and employment of women. However, these efforts have yet to bear fruit as the regime remains defiant in the enforcement of its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The quest by the Taliban for international recognition and normalization of relations continues to face significant obstacles because of their oppressive policies, the failure to form an inclusive government, and concerns about the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

The US and the wider international community have maintained a unified stance, conditioning any normalization of relations on the Taliban fulfilling their security obligations, respecting human rights, and establishing an inclusive political system.

While the Muslim world’s engagement with the Taliban aims to encourage a more moderate approach by the regime, the group’s unwavering stance on issues such as women’s rights has limited the progress achieved so far. But the prevailing view is that meaningful reforms need to originate from within Afghanistan, rather than being imposed through external pressure.

Despite the lack of success in the efforts so far, engagement by Muslim nations, therefore, seems to be the only realistic avenue for bringing any sense of moderation to the Taliban. After all, these nations share historical, cultural, and religious connections with Afghanistan that transcend geopolitical boundaries.

This shared heritage imbues the Muslim world with a moral imperative to intervene on behalf of Afghan women and advocate for their rights. By leveraging these cultural ties, Islamic countries can establish a rapport with the Taliban and initiate constructive dialogue with the aim of promoting female education as an integral component of Islamic values.

Moreover, offering scholarships for Afghan women to study in Islamic countries is a practical and tangible solution to the education gap in Afghanistan. By providing access to quality education abroad, scholarships would empower women from the country by providing them with the knowledge and skills needed to effect positive change within their communities.

In addition, exposure to diverse cultural and educational experiences fosters critical thinking and resilience, thereby enabling Afghan women to challenge oppressive norms and advocate for their rights upon their return home.

Ultimately, the leadership of the Muslim world in efforts to moderate Taliban policies on the education of women will be essential for fostering sustainable change in Afghanistan. By offering scholarships and promoting educational opportunities for Afghan women, Islamic countries can empower a new generation of leaders who are equipped to challenge entrenched norms and advocate for gender equality.

The Muslim world has a moral obligation to support Afghan women in their pursuit of education and empowerment.