Mustafizur taken to hospital after blow to the head

CHATTOGRAM (Agencies): Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been taken to hospital in Chattogram after taking a blow to the head during a Comilla Victorians training session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Mustafizur fell down immediately after being hit by a ball on the left side of his head. The incident took place on Sunday morning while Comilla were preparing for their next BPL game against Sylhet Strikers on Monday.

Eyewitness reports said Mustafizur was near his bowling mark when he got hit by the ball. Team-mates and coaching staff rushed to his side and took him to the ambulance at the ground.

“During practice a ball hit directly at the left parietal area (head) of Mustafizur Rrahman,” Zahidul Islam, the team physio, said. “There was an open wound at his parietal area and we have worked with compression bandage to stop bleeding and immediately had shifted him to Imperial hospital. After CT scan we are satisfied that he had only external injury. There is no intracranial bleeding. Now surgical team has given him stitches on the open wound.”

Comilla’s media manager Sohanuzzaman Khan told ESPNcricinfo that Mustafizur was in good spirits. “When we were prepping him for the ride to the hospital, he seemed to be acting normally,” he said.

Comilla are at No. 2 in the BPL points table with seven wins in nine games.