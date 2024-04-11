Muttaqi condemns Israeli strikes, expresses solidarity with Hamas

KABUL (TOLO News): Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a telephone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’s political bureau, expressed sympathy and condemned the continuation of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Amir Khan Muttaqi stated that as a result of these sacrifices, Palestine will also be freed like Afghanistan.

Yesterday (Wednesday), seven members of Ismail Haniyeh’s family, including three of his sons, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the north of the Gaza Strip.

This attack was carried out on the Al-Shati camp.

One of the relatives of the head of Hamas’s political bureau said about this attack: “(We will pray for) the sons of leader Ismail Abdel Salam Haniyeh, head of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas. This group of martyred mujahidin are part of this people – part of these people who sacrificed and offered martyrs.”

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have bombed the Nuseirat refugee camps in the center and the Al-Shati camp in the north of Gaza.

Nidal Abdeh, father of a victim, said: “As you can see, the occupation’s planes, its barbarism and arrogance, killed our children. One child, the second, the third, and their mother, in such a barbaric way. I ask the American administration, Biden, to feel just a bit of shame and to not support this zionist occupation that kills our defenseless children in their homes.”

The residents of the Gaza Strip, who are facing severe shortages of food and other basic necessities of life, say that Eid al-Fitr is meaningless to them.

“I lost my children. I lost myself. How can this be Eid for me? As you can see we’re hungry, no food or drink. What has become of our lives? God is our suffice and the executor of our affairs over all who wronged us. May God take revenge on the Jewish (Israelis) just like they displaced us and killed our children.” said Naeema Al-Dah, a displaced Palestinian.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, also expressed his condolences in a telephone call for the death of seven members of the family of the head of Hamas’s political bureau.