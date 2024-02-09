NA-127: PPP’s Sherry Rehman claims Bilawal’s votes ‘missing’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PPP senior leader and former federal minister Senator Sherry Rehman has alleged that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s votes have gone “missing” in the NA-127 constituency of Lahore, blaming the blockage of mobile phone services for the “chaos”.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Friday afternoon, Sherry Rehman said the party was not provided with s Form 45 until 10pm yesterday and was not allowed to meet the returning officer.

The PPP leader claimed “Until now, we have not received the consolidated result. The results have been altered,” she claimed.