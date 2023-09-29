Nana Patekar reveals he already predicted SRK’s success

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Nana Patekar revealed that he had already predicted Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan’s success during the filming of one of his initial films, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood debut film was originally intended to be Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman in the year 1992.

However, due to shooting delays, his debut film turned out to be Deewana directed by Raj Kanwar, which marked a successful start to his Bollywood career.

During a recent interaction with News 18, Nana Patekar who was also a part of the film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, revealed that he had already predicted SRK’s success during that time itself. Speaking about the Jawan actor, he said, “Bohot acha kalakar hai. Iski pehli film mere saath thi Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

Release to dusri ho gayi par shoot pehle mere saath hui thi. Main us waqt, puch lo kabhi Shah Rukh ko. Us waqt maine kaha tha, ‘Tu bohot bada star banega’. Pehli film mein hi maine usko bol diya tha (He is a good artist.

His first film was with me Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Although another film was released first, he shot first with me. At that time, you can ask Shah Rukh, I told him, ‘You will become a big star.’ In his first film, only I told him).”

He further mentioned that he has no problem with the superstar and said, “Whenever he meets me, he meets the same way. I have no problem with him. He is my own, younger than me. Why will I ever have a problem with him?”