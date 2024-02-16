Naseem wins in Asian Men Snooker C’ship

ISLAMABAD (APP) : Pakistan’s Muhammad Naseem Akhtar downed Ayman Alamri of Saudi Arabia in the day 2 matches of the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar on Sunday.

According to details, Naseem beat Ayman by 4-2 (22-69, 65-06, 46-79, 78-26, 61-51, 64-07) while despite making a 129 break, Awais Ullah Munir of Pakistan unfortunately lost the match by 3-4 to Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran.

Ali Gharahgozlou (Iran) beat Awais ullah Munir (Pak) 4-3 (08-74(74), 69-40, 0-129(129), 73-67, 37-73, 61-15, 60-47).

The said championship would continue till February 23.