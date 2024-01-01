Nawaz cancels visit to Layyah

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif cancelled his visit to Layyah, city of Punjab. Party sources said that the visit of the party’s supreme leader was cancelled due to weather conditions.

It should be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to address a public gathering in Layyah. Earlier, the PML-N chief also delivered a precise address to party activists in Hafizabad without any making claims and pledges. It was said that the Nawaz Sharif brief address means that he don’t want to establish any narrative and wants to keep a room for it for future keeping in view the situation.