Nawaz Sharif, Mariyam files nomination papers

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Sunday filed nomination papers to contest general elections from Lahore’s National Assembly constituency NA-130.

Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers were submitted to the returning officer concerned by former MPA and provincial minister Bilal Yasin. The returning officer had fixed December 26 for the scrutiny of the nomination papers. At least, 24 candidates have submitted their papers to contest elections from the constituency.

The other candidates include PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid, PPP’s Ahmad Khan, PML-N’s Bilal Yasin and Waheed Alam Khan . It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif will also contest elections from

Mansehra’s NA-15.

Meanwhile, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday filed nomination papers for two National Assembly and three Provincial Punjab (PP) seats. The PML-N chief organiser has submitted her nomination papers for NA-119 and NA-120 constituencies. In the 2018 general elections, PTI’s Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti won the NA-119 (Sheikhupura 1) constituency and PML-N’s Rana Afzaal Hussain stood runner-up, whereas PML-N’s Rana Tanveer Hussain won NA-120 (Sheikhupura 2) and PTI’s Ali Asghar Chaudhry was runner-up.

Maryam also submitted nomination papers from three constituencies of the Punjab Assembly — PP-159, PP-160 and PP-165.

PTI won PP-159 and 160 seats of Lahore with a slim margin in the last general elections, while PML-N stood runner-up in both constituencies. On the other hand, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif won PP-165 seat by a huge margin last time.

Bilawal challenges Sharif brothers in their stronghold

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has challenged the Sharif brothers in their stronghold of Lahore in the February 8 polls. The PPP chief on December 22 filed nomination papers from the NA-128 constituency in Lahore which has been traditionally the stronghold of the PML-N with the party securing a majority of seats from the provincial capital in the last many elections.

Along with Bilawal, PPP’s Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin also filed nomination papers from the NA-128 and PP-170 constituencies while the party’s Misbah-ur-Rehman filed nomination papers for the PP-169 seat in the same constituency. PML-N’s Mian Ahmed Subhan is expected to contest elections against the PPP chief in the NA-128 constituency. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has also announced contesting polls from three constituencies including Lahore. The much-awaited general elections will take place on February 8, 2024, with the national poll organising authority finally issuing the schedule following the Supreme Court’s order.