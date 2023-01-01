Nawaz takes Fazl into confidence over meeting with Zardari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif took PDM chief Fazlaur Rehman into confidence over his meeting with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Dubai.

In a telephonic conversation, the former prime minister, according to sources, told Mr Rehman that he had discussed political matters and national issues with Zardari.

Mr Sharif also assured the PDM chief of taking him on board in all key political decisions, saying: “We are still part of the PDM”. They also traded views on the caretaker setup as the current assembly will complete its tenure next month.

Both sides also agreed to hold consultation on key political matters while the PDM chief expressed his views about polls in the country. Following the telephonic conversation, the PML-N supremo had directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to call a meeting of the heads of the ally parties. (INP)