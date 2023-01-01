Nepra okays Rs1.46 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD (PPI): National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday notified an increase of Rs1.46 per unit in electricity prices on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of July 2023.

The regulatory authority announced the decision on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) after power distribution companies (DISCOs) demanded adjustment for the month. The additional amount will be collected in bills for the month of September 2023. This hike in power tariff under the head FCA will not be applicable to K-Electric and lifeline consumers while power distribution companies (DISCOs) will reflect the increase in power price separately in consumers’ bills.

Earlier in the day, caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said consultation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was underway for the relief in electricity bills. Talking to a private channel, the minister said some final decisions for the purpose were taken during the last meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar the other day. He said the prime minister had directed the relevant stakeholders to hold a consultation with the IMF which was underway. The minister said the position on the relief in the electricity bills for the masses would be clear within a few days.