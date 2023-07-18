New EU sanctions against Iranian regime

BRUSSELS (Reuters): The EU said on Thursday it had established a “new framework for restrictive measures” in view of Iran’s military support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and of Syria’s regime.

This new framework prohibits the export from the EU to Iran of components used in the construction and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or UAVs, the EU said in a statement.

“The council also decided to list six Iranian individuals under two already existing sanctions regimes for Iran’s military support to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine (drones) and to the Syrian regime (air defense systems),” it added.

The EU announcement came as dozens of rights activists as well as prominent lawyers and former prosecutors have written to the UN Human Rights chief urging him to intervene to try to prevent the execution of Iranian boxer Mohammed Javad Vafa’i Thani.