New Zealand beat Pakistan in fourth T20I to take unassailable 4-0 lead

Monitoring Desk

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand have won fourth T20I taking unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

The host side– New Zealand– defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets. The Green Shirts have to struggle a lot to avoid a whitewash in this series.

Daryl Mitchell knocked 72 off 44 peppered with 7 fours and 2 sixes. Glenn Phillips also charged the Pakistani bowlers and scored 70 of 52 with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Both players made a 139-run unbeatable partnership.

After winning the toss, New Zealand put Pakistan to bat today (Friday).

Men in Green failed to post a mammoth total to ensur its victory in the 4th match of the T20 against New Zealand.

Rizwan scored 90 off 63 ensuring to tighten his grip on the innings.

Pakistani skipper, Shaheen Afridi said the team is preparing for World Cup requiring the right combination. He said the players are trying their level best although the results are not in the favour of Pakistani team.

We need improvement and after finishing this series, efforts will be made for improvement, he added.

Pakistan side has made a change in today’s match and Sahibzada Farhan replaced wicketkeeper batsman Azam Khan.

New Zealand have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, which marks the beginning of Shaheen Afridi’s tenure as Pakistan’s T20 captain. The Men in Green are eager to grab victory in the today event.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway was ruled out of the fourth T20 International against Pakistan hours before the match in Christchurch on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Conway has been in isolation at the team’s Christchurch hotel after testing positive yesterday,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

“He will continue to be monitored ahead of Sunday’s final match against Pakistan.”

Canterbury Kings batter Chad Bowes will join the squad as cover for Conway.

Bowling coach Andre Adams has also tested positive for COVID, NZC added.

Spinner Mitch Santner, who is leading New Zealand in the absence of injured regular skipper Kane Williamson, missed the series opener for the same reason.

Pakistan’s XI for the fourth T20I: M Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, M. Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), M. Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philipps, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Matthew Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson