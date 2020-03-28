News regarding PM Imran testing positive for coronavirus is not true, confirms Senator Faisal Javed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: News regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan testing positive for the novel coronavirus is not true, clarified PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday after Arise TV claimed that the premier had tested positive for the virus.

“News regarding PM Imran Khan tested positive for #Covid19 is NOT True. Please refrain from spreading Fake News. Arise TV please correct.

“May ALLAH keep everyone safe,” tweeted the PTI senator. “Prayers”.

The web channel’s tickers claimed that the prime minister had contracted the coronavirus.

“Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus,” read the tickers. However, it provided no evidence to back the claim.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 26,000 lives worldwide and infected a little over half a million people around the globe.

The pandemic has rattled economies, triggered panic, fear, and anxiety, prompting millions to quarantine. After spreading from the wet markets in Wuhan to Asia, Europe, US, Canada, and other nations, the virus has infected people across 195 countries.

In Pakistan, the virus has infected more than 1,300 people and killed at least eight.