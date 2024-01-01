Nick Jonas surprises Desi fans with Maan Meri Jaan rendition at Lollapalooza 2024

(Web Desk) – The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Joe, and Kevin, ignited a musical storm at the Lollapalooza music festival, casting a spell on the audience who sang along and cheered in sheer musical bliss!

The Jonas Brothers set the stage on fire at the Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai, delivering an unforgettable performance on the first day.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas treated the audience to a series of hit songs.

The crowd was in for a surprise when Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick serenaded the audience with Maan Meri Jaan.

The desi fans erupted in cheers and chants of Jiju, Jiju, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, took the stage at the Lollapalooza India music festival on Saturday evening in Mumbai. This monumental event marked their debut concert in India.

Adorned in a stylish floral cotton shirt and matching pants, Nick Jonas enthralled the audience by performing his segment of Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife, a collaborative song with Indian artist King.

The crowd actively participated, singing along, while Nick showcased his dance moves alongside King on stage.