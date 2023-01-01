Niger scraps military pact with Benin over aggression claims

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA): Niger scrapped a military pact with neighboring Benin on Tuesday amid fears of possible armed intervention to restore constitutional order in the West African country.

The decision was announced on national TV by government spokesman Colonel Amadou Abdramane, who said Benin had failed to heed repeated calls to respect the obligations of the July 2022 agreement.

The move came days after the military claimed that France had deployed two military helicopters and 40 armored vehicles in Benin in preparation for aggression against Niger.

Despite ancestral ties and common interests, Benin “has decided to consider aggression against Niger instead of supporting it,” Abdramane said.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened military intervention and imposed heavy sanctions on Niger following the July 26 turmoil when Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

“The Republic of Benin has authorized the stationing of soldiers, mercenaries and war materiel with a view to aggression desired by France, in collaboration with some ECOWAS countries against our country, despite the military cooperation agreement binding our two states,” Abdramane added.

The military leaders have accused France of seeking to “intervene militarily” to reinstate Bazoum.