F.P. Report

LAHORE: Fatal pneumonia has claimed the lives of nine more children in Punjab, on Thursday.

According to report 1 child died of pneumonia in Lahore within 24 hours.

As many as 773 new cases of pneumonia have been reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours while 197 new cases were reported in Lahore during one day.

Not less than 362 deaths and 26711 cases of pneumonia were reported in Punjab this year while 62 deaths and 5719 cases of pneumonia were reported in Lahore this year.