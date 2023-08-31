Nine soldiers martyred in Bannu suicide attack: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : AMotorcycle borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy in general area Jani Khel, Bannu District.

Resultantly, nine soldiers including Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali embraced shahadat, while five soldiers were injured.

The area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.