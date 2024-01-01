No compromise on security of Chinese workers in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured that the government would make no compromise on the security of the Chinese workers in Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Shanghai Electric Group led by Chairman Wu Lei, said that the government would ensure all possible facilitation of the Chinese investors to further expand the ongoing projects. He urged the Chinese firms to switch the power plants from imported to the local coal and increase their investment in the coal mining sector.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the projects being executed by the Shanghai Electric Group. Citing cordial and time-tested ties with China, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan desired to further promote its friendly ties and strengthen economic partnership with the country. The Shanghai Electric Group is currently working on Thar Coal mine development and a 1320MW coal power project.

It was told that the Shanghai Electric Group was one of the biggest firms engaged under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan. The Thar Coal projects executed by the Group were annually saving around $400 million. The meeting was attended by Chairman of Thar Coal Block 1 Power Generation Company Meng Donghai, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Energy Minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Petroleum Minister Dr Musaddik Malik, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb and relevant senior officers.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, said investment worth billions of dollars, was expected as a result of recent visit by the Saudi delegation.

Commending the endeavours of federal cabinet and relevant authorities over the successful visit, he said the Saudi delegation was impressed by the preparations of Pakistani ministers and officials. He also expressed special thanks to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for special interest in Pakistan, which led to a successful visit by the Saudi delegation.

“We must ensure the completion of this investment in Pakistan with the same spirit and dedication,” he added. He warned that no obstacles or hindrances in this regard, will be spared. He also reiterated the commitment to working day and night for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity, as pledged to the people. “If we continue to work hard, we will soon achieve Pakistan’s development, prosperity, and economic stability.” Meanwhile, the prime minister also extended Eid greetings to the participants and prayed for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity due to the blessings of Ramazan.

Development of Balochistan, among govt’s top priorities: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that the development and prosperity of Balochistan province were among the top priorities of the government.

He stressed upon maximum utilization of the natural resources in the province so that it could be used for its development and said that in that regard, the Federal Government was taking all possible steps. The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti who called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, different matters pertaining to the province were discussed. The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affair Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal and Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, a PML-N leader. The prime minister expressed his deep grief over the recent rain related losses and assured that the Federal Government was supporting the provincial government in the rehabilitation of the affected people.

He maintained that the Federal Government would also provide all-out support to the provincial government in the promotion of education, adding that the network of Danish Schools was being expanded to the province.

PM reaffirms significance of Pak-Turkmenistan longstanding, historic ties: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed the significance of longstanding, historic and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan. He also underlined that there was a need to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the domains of trade, energy and connectivity.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov who paid a courtesy call on him at the Prime Minster House, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the meeting, cooperation on regional initiatives was also highlighted. In this regard, the prime minister stressed that high level exchanges between the two countries needed to be enhanced.

The importance of regular meetings of the bilateral institutional mechanisms was also impressed upon by the prime minister. The ambassador conveyed the felicitations of the Turkmen leadership to the prime minster on his re-election. The prime minister thanked Turkmen President Serdar Berdimohamedov as well as National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimohamedov for their congratulatory messages.

He fondly recalled his meetings with them and said he looked forward to continuing the exchanges in the future. The Turkmen ambassador briefed the prime minister on various ongoing bilateral activities. The ambassador, who is also the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad, expressed his gratitude for the cooperation and support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government departments in the discharge of his functions.