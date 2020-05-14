No compromise to be made in action against smuggling: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said no compromise will be made in action against smuggling.

Chairing a meeting on checking smuggling and about prices of essential commodities in Islamabad today, he directed all the departments concerned to submit report about actions against smuggling and the people involved in smuggling fortnightly.

The Prime Minister said smuggling is a nuisance for the country’s economy. He said smuggling threatens food security and causes irreparable loss to the country’s industrial sector.

Regarding the steps taken to bring prices of essential commodities down, the Prime Minister said the government’s objective to reduce prices of petroleum products was to provide relief to people.

He said provision of the benefit of reduction in fuel prices to people should be ensured. He said provincial governments should play an active role in this regard.

The provincial governments presented reports of actions taken against hoarders and profiteers.