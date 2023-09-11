No intention to meddle in Afghanistan’s affairs: China

KABUL (Pajhwok): The new Chinese ambassador says his country has no intention to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. Zhao Xing held out the assurance at an introductory meeting with Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani. A statement from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) on September 17 quoted Haqqani as commending efforts by the outgoing Chinese ambassador maintaining friendly relations between the two countries. China is a good neighbour and the Afghans believe in its positive intentions, according to the minister, who welcomed its stance on Afghanistan. The incoming Chinese ambassador believed Afghanistan had made significant progress in various sectors over the past two years. Zhao Xing expressed hope that Afghanistan would make even more achievements in its interaction with the world. The diplomat affirmed China’s respect for the sovereignty and culture of Afghanistan. He said China had no intention to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.