No role in govt formation in Pakistan, says US

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : The United States has made it absolutely loud and clear that it has role in government formation in Pakistan as it is an internal affair of that country, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Tuesday.

Addressing his daily news briefing in Washington on Monday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that formation of a new government is the internal affair of Pakistan, led by the people of Pakistan and the United States “is not a party to it”.

Miller, however, reiterated the US stance that there should be transparent investigation into claims of rigging in the recently-held general elections. “With respect to investigations into reported irregularities, we want to see those investigations proceed. We want to see them wrapped up as soon as possible,” he added.

Responding to a question, Miller said: “We want to see a government move forward in a way that reflects the will of the people of Pakistan.”

“So with respect to the formation of a new government, that’s a Pakistani process led by Pakistanis,” Miller said in response to a query.

The State Department spokesman was asked about the reaction of the US over the formation of a new government in the South Asian country amid reports of rigging. “We’re not a party to it and it’s not something that I would comment on. We want to see a government move forward in a way that reflects the will of the Pakistani people,” he elaborated.

When asked if investigation into reported irregularities should be done first before the forming of a government, he said that the US we want to see those investigations proceed. “We want to see them wrapped up as soon as possible.”

On a question regarding Pakistan’s plans to construct a pipeline to transport natural gas from Iran in order to address its chronic energy crisis, Miller opted not to provide an answer.

The United States have expressed concerns over the pipeline project from Iran to Pakistan in the past.

A few days back, US Senator Chris Van Hollen had called on the Pakistani authorities to “fully investigate allegations of fraud and electoral interference” into February 8 polls largely marred by allegations of rigging, vote fraud and result manipulation.

In a letter addressed to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan, the lawmaker underscored that the polls were tainted by claims of unfair restrictions on political expression and rigging.

His letter comes as various political parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have been decrying mass rigging and result manipulation in the general elections.

courtesy : 24 news